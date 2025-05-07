Contrasting Great Portland Estates (OTC:GPEAF) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) and Great Portland Estates (OTC:GPEAF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Tower and Great Portland Estates”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $10.18 billion 10.30 $1.48 billion $3.89 57.63 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Tower and Great Portland Estates, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 1 13 3 3.12 Great Portland Estates 1 0 0 0 1.00

American Tower presently has a consensus target price of $239.27, indicating a potential upside of 6.72%. Given American Tower’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe American Tower is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Risk and Volatility

American Tower has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Tower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 10.05% 22.01% 3.55% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American Tower beats Great Portland Estates on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

