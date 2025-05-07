COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 813.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,247,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,371,000 after buying an additional 5,563,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,718,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,158,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after purchasing an additional 762,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,906,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,001,000 after purchasing an additional 723,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,283,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,621,000 after purchasing an additional 590,051 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.
COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of CDP stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.38. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $34.22.
COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.60%.
About COPT Defense Properties
COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.
