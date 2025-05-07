Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Trading Down 6.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.7% on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $42.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Criteo traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $27.49. Approximately 122,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 434,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.
CRTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Criteo from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Criteo from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Criteo by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,796,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,126 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Criteo by 41,776.0% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 994,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,348,000 after buying an additional 992,180 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,639,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,978,000 after buying an additional 743,695 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Criteo by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,584,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,236,000 after acquiring an additional 713,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Criteo by 4,200.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 572,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after acquiring an additional 559,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.
Criteo Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.63.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $451.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Criteo’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Criteo Company Profile
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
