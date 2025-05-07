Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cryoport from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

CYRX opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $277.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.92. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $16.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 70.08%. The firm had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $29,059.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,359.71. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,830 shares of company stock worth $118,353. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,927,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,332,000 after purchasing an additional 609,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,139,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,208,000 after buying an additional 409,353 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,397,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 38,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 63,301 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

