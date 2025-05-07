Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $122.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.67. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.09 and a 12 month high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $560.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.57 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson bought 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,659.10. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,876.85. The trade was a 50.88 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

