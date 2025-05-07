Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 323.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUBI. DA Davidson upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of CUBI opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.26. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $194.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

