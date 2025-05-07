CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

CVR Energy stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 347.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.32. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 206,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $3,674,898.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,780,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,819,969.46. The trade was a 0.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,641,760 shares of company stock valued at $28,641,557. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CVI. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVR Energy

About CVR Energy

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.