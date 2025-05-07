Delta Air Lines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 86,564 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 50% compared to the average daily volume of 57,809 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. UBS Group downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

NYSE DAL opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,478.21. This represents a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $328,398,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5,224.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,262 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,469.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,309,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $152,342,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,054,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,784,000 after buying an additional 2,449,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

