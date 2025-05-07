Digital Media Stocks To Follow Now – May 4th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, distribute or monetize content via digital platforms—such as streaming services, social networks and online advertising networks. They include businesses ranging from video‐streaming providers and social‐media networks to digital publishers and ad‐tech firms. The performance of these stocks typically reflects broader trends in internet usage, consumer engagement and digital advertising spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.86. 18,023,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,598,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $300.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.33. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $148.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $380.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,593. The firm has a market cap of $162.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $164.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,131. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.69, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Featured Stories