Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 186,013 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 156.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,013 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $23,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,956,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,360 shares during the last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new stake in Arcellx in the fourth quarter worth $515,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcellx by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,385,000 after buying an additional 867,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcellx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,098,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Arcellx by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx stock opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $107.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -74.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 38,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $2,375,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,252,515.72. The trade was a 20.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $94,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,903 in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

