Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 7,272 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $22,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $536,109.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,960.30. The trade was a 84.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IIPR opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.38. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 14.32.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The business had revenue of $76.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 137.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

