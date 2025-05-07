Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $23,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Warner Music Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 1.1 %

WMG stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 79.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Valentin Blavatnik sold 28,230 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $1,000,753.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,958.80. The trade was a 29.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Matusch sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $40,248.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,802.01. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,333 shares of company stock worth $1,072,432. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

