Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,350,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FIGS were worth $26,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FIGS Stock Performance
Shares of FIGS opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.97 million, a PE ratio of 79.17, a PEG ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FIGS Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
