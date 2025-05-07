Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 257,344 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,787,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,344 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $25,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.
Mission Produce Stock Down 0.4 %
AVO stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $737.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93.
Mission Produce Company Profile
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
