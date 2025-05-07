Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 5,366 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 515,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $26,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 421.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HY opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $720.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $84.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 17.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

