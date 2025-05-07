Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 602 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $24,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 352.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $98.39 on Wednesday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $240.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $582.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.59.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $673.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.80 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 43.47%.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.