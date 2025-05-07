Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,386,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,107 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $22,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sinclair by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sinclair news, Chairman David D. Smith purchased 63,073 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $814,272.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,526,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,701,034.39. This trade represents a 4.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 458,530 shares of company stock worth $6,636,392. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a positive return on equity of 63.89%. On average, analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Sinclair from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

