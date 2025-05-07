Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,292,050 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 79,449 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Zumiez worth $24,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,387 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,485 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65,182 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,827 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,046,487 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 256,505 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 47,435 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Price Performance

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Zumiez had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $279.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

