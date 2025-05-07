Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 879,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $26,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $452.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.72. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

BHB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on BHB

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.