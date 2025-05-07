Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,639,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $23,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNCY. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,841,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,898,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 292,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 695.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 224,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 196,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,619.78. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,662 shares of company stock valued at $68,045. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SNCY opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $598.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.51 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SNCY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNCY

Sun Country Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.