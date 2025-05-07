Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,011,205 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,424 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $25,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 455,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 53,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CNB Financial by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 27,874 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 72,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 71,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CNB Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens started coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

CNB Financial Price Performance

CNB Financial stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $470.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. CNB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

