Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $23,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 654.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $497.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.12 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

