Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $26.72 Million Stock Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 528,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $26,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKWD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,577,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after buying an additional 553,389 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,084,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,164,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,506,000 after purchasing an additional 158,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,594,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

SKWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

SKWD opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.84. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $60.40.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $328.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.94 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $327,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,876.32. The trade was a 61.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Burkhart III sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $242,759.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,987.20. This represents a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,132 shares of company stock worth $620,476 over the last 90 days. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

