Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 44,063 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $22,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,676,000 after purchasing an additional 54,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 355,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 48,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE PLOW opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.25. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $115.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

