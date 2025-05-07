Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $24,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Papa Johns International by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Papa Johns International by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $60.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.02%.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Papa Johns International from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

