Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 717,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $25,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 60.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,645 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 464,903 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $1,593,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,398.56. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 48,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $2,558,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,433,356.60. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,766 shares of company stock worth $24,402,956. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.33. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.77.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 134.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. On average, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.