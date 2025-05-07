Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 40,416 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,416 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $23,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 433,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $3,452,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 310,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 124,267 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 821,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 236,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 2.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $39,425.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 104,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,025. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,400. The trade was a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,533 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

