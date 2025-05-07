Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 528,962 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,976,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,962 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $23,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 866.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NTLA opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.33. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $28.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTLA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

