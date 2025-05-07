Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 538,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of First Business Financial Services worth $24,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $3,917,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1,646.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity at First Business Financial Services

In other First Business Financial Services news, insider Daniel Ovokaitys sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $263,367.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,016.90. The trade was a 38.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The company has a market cap of $402.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.13 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 16.86%. Equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on First Business Financial Services from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBIZ

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.