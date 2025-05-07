Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,755,762 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,845 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Flushing Financial worth $25,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 18,773 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 156.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $87,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,781.12. This trade represents a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. Flushing Financial had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

