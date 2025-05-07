Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,011,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $22,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQ. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. iQIYI had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. Hsbc Global Res raised iQIYI from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC raised shares of iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.91.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

