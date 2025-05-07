Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,086 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $23,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $208.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $146.62 and a twelve month high of $208.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.41). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $541.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAC. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

