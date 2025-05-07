Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 43,917 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Limbach were worth $27,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMB. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,915,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,778. This trade represents a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMB shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 target price on shares of Limbach in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Limbach Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.78 and a 12-month high of $118.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $133.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.06 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

