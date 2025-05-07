Disc Medicine (IRON) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Disc Medicine to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Disc Medicine to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $68.73. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03.

In other news, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $171,217.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,892.82. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider William Jacob Savage sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $105,357.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,187.66. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,290 shares of company stock valued at $19,336,901. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

