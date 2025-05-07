Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.39, but opened at $25.90. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 29,855 shares.

The auto parts company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $115.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 280,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 10.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $588.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

