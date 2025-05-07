Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 45.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 148,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 872.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of DFH stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.95. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lorena Anabel Ramsay sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,376.37. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DFH. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.