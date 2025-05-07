Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DNB opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.02 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $22,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,109,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,905,699.56. This trade represents a 23.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

