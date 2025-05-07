Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $356.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $336.00 to $356.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ETN. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Melius downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.13.

Get Eaton alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Eaton Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ETN opened at $298.56 on Monday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,495,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 27,281.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,541,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 42,255.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after acquiring an additional 730,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.