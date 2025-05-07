Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $323.00 to $351.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ETN. Melius lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.13.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $298.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.94. Eaton has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Nicholas Wealth LLC. raised its holdings in Eaton by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 3,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 4.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,738,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

