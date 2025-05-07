EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Position Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SATS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,737,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,594,000 after acquiring an additional 88,488 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,992,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,779 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP boosted its position in EchoStar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 2,417,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in EchoStar by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,301,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after purchasing an additional 474,313 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EchoStar by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,354,000 after buying an additional 133,819 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EchoStar alerts:

EchoStar Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. Equities analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of EchoStar from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get Our Latest Report on SATS

EchoStar Company Profile

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.