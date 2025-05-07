Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 0.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and Company traded as low as $812.03 and last traded at $821.39. 747,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,467,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $823.62.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.80.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $820.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $814.03. The company has a market capitalization of $735.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

