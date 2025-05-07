Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Holdings Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 111.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Embecta were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Embecta by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 796.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Embecta during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Embecta during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Embecta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Embecta in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Embecta

In related news, Director Milton Mayo Morris sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $50,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,858.54. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Embecta Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $709.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24. Embecta Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Embecta had a net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Embecta’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Embecta Profile

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.