Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stake Reduced by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,214 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC's holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $2,708,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UUUU opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $915.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Hansen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,765.75. The trade was a 2.07 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $50,635.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,590.50. The trade was a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $5.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

