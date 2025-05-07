Enfusion (ENFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $55.08 million for the quarter.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts expect Enfusion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ENFN opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

In other Enfusion news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $52,860.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,960.82. The trade was a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Neal Pawar sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $31,788.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,231,627 shares in the company, valued at $14,139,077.96. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,223 shares of company stock worth $754,778. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

