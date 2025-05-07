Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 685.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,631 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 174,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 110,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Enovix by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 235,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 184,294 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Enovix Price Performance

ENVX opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. Analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $2,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,123,564.35. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enovix Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

