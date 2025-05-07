Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Position Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Entegris by 4,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.15. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Entegris from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

