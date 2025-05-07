Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,550 Shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

Get Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF alerts:

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (FHYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks high current income through the active management of short-term US dollar-denominated corporate debt securities that are rated below investment-grade. FHYS was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Federated Hermes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.