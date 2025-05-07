Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,508 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Envista by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Envista by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,762,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,923 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Stock Down 3.5 %

NVST opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $616.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVST. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on shares of Envista in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

About Envista

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

