EQT Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 34,862 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the average volume of 20,418 call options.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.59. EQT has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EQT will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,530,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,344,371,000 after buying an additional 358,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,427,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,552,000 after acquiring an additional 429,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in EQT by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,855,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,632 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,829,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of EQT by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $606,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,065 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

