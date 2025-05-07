Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,532 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 111,466,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,631,000 after buying an additional 4,300,472 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,151,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,340,000 after acquiring an additional 399,861 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Equinor ASA by 3,159.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,649,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,095 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 975.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 842,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 764,204 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 557,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE:EQNR opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $27.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Equinor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQNR

About Equinor ASA

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.